LG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar

Srinagar, Jul 24: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday blamed the lieutenant governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir for the “deteriorating” security situation in Jammu region where terrorists have stepped up attacks on security forces over the last few months.

He said the present administration has been “careless” with regards to security grid in Jammu region.

“We are not worried about Kashmir, we are now worried about Jammu…LG administration is responsible for the current situation and as long as he and people around him remain where they are, there will be no improvement. They're the ones responsible for deterioration in Jammu,” Abdullah said.

“They've been careless. The security grid has been weakened, the anti-terror grid has been weakened in Jammu and we are paying the price for it,” the former chief minister said.

On the Union Budget, Abdullah said there was nothing for Jammu and Kashmir in the document.

“If you look specifically at Jammu and Kashmir, there is nothing considering the scale of the problems that we face. We have amongst the highest levels of unemployment in the country, on development front we have gone backwards,” he said.

“Investment is promised but we don't see it on the ground anywhere. Today, people are screaming for water and electricity, so, the sum total of our problems in Jammu and Kashmir increased but commitment from the government of India is absent,” he added.

Abdullah also said that “coalition compulsions” were evident in the Union Budget.

“As far as a holistic all India view… I think this is the first time we are seeing coalition compulsions on government of India. We haven't seen this for the last 10 years,” he said.

It has become very apparent that this is a coalition government and not a BJP government and that's why perhaps the share that other states should have got has gone to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Abdullah said.

“The legitimate share of other states is being denied to them so that two states can get money and the PM can continue to lead this coalition. It is nothing but a ‘coalition bachao budget',” he added.