back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirLG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    LG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 24: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday blamed the lieutenant governor's administration in and for the “deteriorating” security situation in Jammu region where terrorists have stepped up attacks on security forces over the last few months.

    He said the present administration has been “careless” with regards to security grid in Jammu region.

    “We are not worried about Kashmir, we are now worried about Jammu…LG administration is responsible for the current situation and as long as he and people around him remain where they are, there will be no improvement. They're the ones responsible for deterioration in Jammu,” Abdullah said.

    “They've been careless. The security grid has been weakened, the anti-terror grid has been weakened in Jammu and we are paying the price for it,” the former chief minister said.

    On the Union Budget, Abdullah said there was nothing for Jammu and Kashmir in the document.

    “If you look specifically at Jammu and Kashmir, there is nothing considering the scale of the problems that we face. We have amongst the highest levels of unemployment in the country, on development front we have gone backwards,” he said.

    “Investment is promised but we don't see it on the ground anywhere. Today, people are screaming for water and electricity, so, the sum total of our problems in Jammu and Kashmir increased but commitment from the government of is absent,” he added.

    Abdullah also said that “coalition compulsions” were evident in the Union Budget.

    “As far as a holistic all India view… I think this is the first time we are seeing coalition compulsions on government of India. We haven't seen this for the last 10 years,” he said.

    It has become very apparent that this is a coalition government and not a BJP government and that's why perhaps the share that other states should have got has gone to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Abdullah said.

    “The legitimate share of other states is being denied to them so that two states can get money and the PM can continue to lead this coalition. It is nothing but a ‘coalition bachao budget',” he added.

    Previous article
    Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood will be avenged: Sinha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood will be avenged: Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 24: Pakistan is trying to disturb peace...

    PM to commemorate 25 years of Kargil War Victory at Drass

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 24: The stage has been set ahead...

    Rs 3,694 Cr allocated for ongoing railway projects in J&K: Rly Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    Says USBRL nearing completion, will be inaugurated by PM...

    Auction of Lithium block of Reasi not successful: Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 24: The Centre on Wednesday said...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood...

    PM to commemorate 25 years of Kargil War Victory at Drass

    Rs 3,694 Cr allocated for ongoing railway projects in J&K: Rly...