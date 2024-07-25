Prevent any potential threats, challenges during Amarnath yatra : IGP

Srinagar, July 24: In the midst of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi on Wednesday stressed the need to prevent any potential threats and emerging challenges to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

IGP Kashmir, convened a Joint Security Review Meeting (SRM) at Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam today and directed all Security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including Police officers, Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base Camp directors, Security, Traffic, Fire Services, and intelligence agencies.

Birdi emphasized the importance of collective effort and coordination and stressed the need to prevent any potential threats, address emerging challenges, and ensure the safety of Pilgrims.

He reviewed the current security scenario and discussed measures to ensure a secure environment for Yatris, tourists, and locals alike. The meeting also focused on strategies to counter terrorism and maintain law and order in the Pahalgam axis.

The review meeting underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by GOC Victor Force, Balbir Singh ; IG CRPF, G.K. Verma ; PYO DIG Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Javed Matoo , DIG CRPF Deswal; SSP Anantnag, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy; SSP Kulgam; and Commandants of CRPF,ITBP and BSF.