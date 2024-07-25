back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPrevent any potential threats, challenges during Amarnath yatra : IGP
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Prevent any potential threats, challenges during Amarnath yatra : IGP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, July 24: In the midst of the ongoing , Inspector General of Police , V K Birdi on Wednesday stressed the need to prevent any potential threats and emerging challenges to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

    IGP Kashmir, convened a Joint Security Review Meeting (SRM) at Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam today and  directed all Security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

    The meeting was attended by a range of stakeholders, including Police officers, Army, CAPF forces, NDRF, SDRF, MRT, Base Camp directors, Security, Traffic, Fire Services, and intelligence agencies.

    Birdi emphasized the importance of collective effort and coordination and  stressed the need to prevent any potential threats, address emerging challenges, and ensure the safety of Pilgrims.

    He reviewed the current security scenario and discussed measures to ensure a secure for Yatris, tourists, and locals alike. The meeting also focused on strategies to counter terrorism and maintain law and order in the Pahalgam axis.

    The review meeting underscored the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims.

    The meeting was attended by GOC Victor Force,  Balbir Singh ; IG CRPF,  G.K. Verma ; PYO DIG      Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Javed Matoo , DIG CRPF  Deswal; SSP Anantnag, Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy; SSP Kulgam; and Commandants of CRPF,ITBP and BSF.

    Previous article
    LG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 24: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood will be avenged: Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 24: Pakistan is trying to disturb peace...

    PM to commemorate 25 years of Kargil War Victory at Drass

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 24: The stage has been set ahead...

    Rs 3,694 Cr allocated for ongoing railway projects in J&K: Rly Minister

    Northlines Northlines -
    Says USBRL nearing completion, will be inaugurated by PM...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Admin responsible for deteriorating security situation in Jammu: Omar

    Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood...

    PM to commemorate 25 years of Kargil War Victory at Drass