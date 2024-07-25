Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood will be avenged: Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 24: Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in Jammu to hinder its progress but every drop of people's bloodshed by terrorists will be avenged, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said here on Wednesday.

The LG's remarks came in the backdrop of a series of terrorist attacks in the Jammu region over the last 45 days.

At a function at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha said, “Today, once again, the terrorist country of Pakistan is making efforts to disturb peace in the Jammu division. It wants to stop its progress.”

“From Poonch-Rajouri to Kathua-Reasi and Doda, the families of those who want to build a bright future for themselves are being targeted. All of you should always remember that every drop of (people's) bloodshed by Pakistani terrorists will definitely be avenged,” he said.

Sinha said the need of the hour is to stand together against terrorism.

Underlining that Gujjars and Bakarwals are considered the first line of defence on the border, he urged people from the two communities to share information with the security forces.

“Your help is also needed to destroy the drug network. Those who support terrorism and drug smuggling do not belong to any community or caste. If action is taken against such people, then I think it should be welcomed,” the LG said.

There have been 15 terror incidents in the Jammu region in the last 45 days. Ten security personnel, including two officers, and nine pilgrims were killed in these attacks and 58 people were injured.