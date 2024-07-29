Let’s make India ‘drugs-free’, says PM in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raised concerns over the drugs menace and urged people and institutions to engage in making India ‘drugs-free'.

Addressing his 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat' programme on Akashvani, Prime Minister Modi said, “Every family is worried that their child might get caught in the grip of drugs. Now to help such people, the government has opened a special centre, named – ‘Manas'. This is a very big step in the fight against drug abuse”.

Recently the government had launched a toll-free helpline number 1933 so that anyone can call on this number to get necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation.

“I urge all people, all the families, all the institutions engaged in making India ‘drugs free' to make full use of the Manas Helpline,” he added.

Expressing pride over Charaideo Maidam of Assam being included in the Unesco World Heritage Sites, PM Modi said it will be the 43rd site of India in the list, and the first Cultural World Heritage site from the Northeast.

Elaborating on why it is such an important place, Modi said Charaideo was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty. The people of the Ahom dynasty traditionally kept the mortal remains of their ancestors and their valuables in the Maidam.

PM Modi noted that a country can progress only by taking pride in her culture.

Highlighting efforts being made in India in this regard, he mentioned Project PARI, which stands for Public Art of India.

The Prime Minister observed that Project PARI is becoming a great medium to bring emerging artists on one platform to popularise public art.

He said that the paintings made on roadsides, walls, and underpasses are made by the same artists who are associated with PARI.

Speaking about the handloom industry, Modi lauded 250 women of Rohtak district of Haryana for joining the UNNATI Self-Help Group and spreading the magic of colours on clothes.

“The women joined the Self Help Group and received training in block printing and dyeing. They are now earning lakhs of rupees today as the bed covers, sarees and dupattas made by them are in great demand in the market” he said.

National Handloom Day will be celebrated in the country on the 7th of next month. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that many people are engaged in making such local products popular.

He called upon people to upload their local products on social media with the hashtag – My Product My Pride.

Prime Minister Modi stated that many people who never used Khadi products before are today wearing Khadi with great pride.

He informed that the turnover of Khadi Village Industry has crossed 1.5 lakh crore rupees for the first time, which is an increase of four hundred per cent.

International Tiger Day will be celebrated across the world tomorrow. The Prime Minister said tigers have been an integral part of Indian culture and people in the villages around forests know to live in harmony with the tiger.

“Unprecedented efforts are being made for the protection of tigers in case conflict arises between tiger and man,” he added.

He said “Kulhadi Band Panchayat” is one such effort of public participation.

The “Kulhadi Band Panchayat” campaign started from Ranthambor of Rajasthan in which local communities have taken an oath that they will not go to the forest to cut trees so that a better environment can be created for the tigers.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that public participation is proving very useful in tiger conservation.

He stated that it is on account of such efforts that the tiger population in India is increasing every year and it is a matter of pride that 70 per cent of the tigers in the world are in India.

The Prime Minister also asked listeners to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with 1ugust 15 approaching.

He underlined that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has become a unique festival in upholding the glory of the Tricolour.

Paris Olympics Games, the Prime Minister mentioned, is the flavour of the season in the whole world right now.

He said the Olympics give Indian players a chance to hoist the Tricolour on the world stage.

“At this moment, the Paris Olympics are the flavour of the season in the whole world. The Olympics give our players a chance to hoist the Tricolour on the world stage; give them a chance to do something for the country. Let us encourage our players… Cheer for Bharat!!” he said.