    Affiliation of Leh, Kargil technical institutes to J&K Board extended

    Srinagar, July 28: The Administrative Council (AC) has approved the proposal to continue affiliation of government Industrial Training Institutes as well as Polytechnics of and with the J&K Board of Technical , an official said on Sunday.

    The AC met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and was also attended by Advisor R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep K Bhandari.

    The decision has been made at the request of the Union Territory of in the larger interest of students of Ladakh.

    The UT of Ladakh does not have its own Board of Technical Education and last year the Administrative Council in the month of June had considered and approved continuation of affiliation of Government Polytechnic Leh/Kargil and ITI Leh/Kargil with J&K Board of Technical Education till the end of academic session 2024-25.

    Now, with the current decision, this arrangement shall be extended till end of academic session 2025-26 or till the administration of Ladakh UT makes its own arrangement.

