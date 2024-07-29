back to top
    Amarnath Yatra sets new record with 4.53 lakh devotees paying obeisance at holy cave shrine so far

    Srinagar, July 28: set a new record on Sunday as 4.53 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine so far surpassing the previous year's 4.50 lakh, officials said.

    With 1, 435 more paid obeisance till this morning on Sunday the figures reached to 4,53,316 so far.

    Last year a record 4.50 lakh yatries visited the cave shrine to pay obeisance surpasses the previous record of year 2022 3.50 lakh. This year the number is likely to cross 5 lakhs, the officials said.

    The annual 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in Ganderbal and NunWan Pahalgam in Anantnag districts amid unprecedented security and other arrangements in place will culminate on August 19 on “Shravan Purnima” coinciding with Raksha Bandhan day.

    Fresh batches of pilgrims proceed from the twin shortest route of Baltal and from the traditional NunWan Pahalgam base camp today, chanting religious hymns to pay obeisance at the holy cavé shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft) so far, officials said.

    The authorities have made elaborate arrangements on both the yatra routes including accommodation, , food, water and other necessary day to day needs for the pilgrims.

