    IndiaPresident Murmu appoints new Governors in 9 states
    India

    President Murmu appoints new Governors in 9 states

    New Delhi, July 28: Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Raman Deka are among nine Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

    Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar was appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde as Governor of Rajasthan, and Jishnu Dev Varma was appointed as Telangana Governor, a statement issued late Saturday night said.

    The President also appointed Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim, Ramen Deka as Governor of Chhattisgarh, and C. H. Vijayashankar has been named as Governor of Meghalaya.

    Moreover, C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, has been appointed as Maharashtra Governor; Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as Governor of ; and also Administrator of Chandigarh and Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will take charge as Governor of Assam and also given additional charge of Manipur.

    Meanwhile, Murmu also accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

    The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the statement added.

