Realizing The Reality

It is good that the government has finally come out of denial mode and realized that the situation in J&K is crucial as far as terrorism is concerned because until recently the people sitting at helm were persistently boasting about effectively containing the scourge of insurgency and were even giving deadlines of completing the combat sooner than later.

It is a stark reality that never in the past Jammu region has faced such a situation when reportedly a good number of terrorists had infiltrated through IB and LoC and subsequently divided themselves into different groups which consequently carried out terror strikes leading to loss of life and property at various places across the province.

Considering the criticality of the situation, reportedly the government has given directions to bring in two BSF battalions comprising more than 2,000 personnel from Odhisa to terror-hit Jammu region to strengthen the security apparatus especially after back-to-back terror attacks in the region. These security personnel will be deployed as the second line of defence behind the first tier of its units deployed along the international border in the Jammu area to check infiltration of terrorists, apart from attacks by these elements in the hinterland. The troops of these two units are expected to be based in Samba and near the Jammu-Punjab border. Apart from this move, the need of the hour is to take more of such steps to bolster security and stop terrorists from entering the country.

Considering the gravity of the issue, it has become imperative to plug in all security gaps to thwart the plans of terrorists. Strengthening security measures is crucial to counter the persistent threat effectively. Key steps include enhancing border surveillance through advanced technology such as drones and thermal imaging cameras to detect and prevent infiltration. Regular and thorough patrolling, especially in vulnerable areas, should be intensified.

Intelligence sharing between various security agencies must be seamless to ensure swift action on credible threats. Community engagement is vital as local residents can provide valuable information and act as the first line of defence. Implementing these measures will create a more robust security framework, significantly reducing the risk of terror activities and ensuring the safety and stability of the region.