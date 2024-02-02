Land grabber arrested under PSA

Jammu Tawi, Feb 1: Jammu Police on Thursday arrested a Land grabber under Public Safety Act (PSA), who was absconding arrest.

Police spokesman said that acting on information received at Police Station Gangyal regarding notorious criminal namely Surjeet Singh alias Sonu, resident of Sehora Tehsil Bishnah of Jammu district, who was absconding from his arrest, a special police team led by Station House Officer, Inspector Jaswinder Singh under the supervision of ASP Kartik Shrotriya, SDPO Gandhi Nagar did strenuous efforts and finally arrested the absconder.

Notably, a warrant of arrest under PSA was also issued against the accused.

The spokesman said that accused was habitual of indulging in criminal activities such cheating, criminal trespass, violation of arms rules, fraud, land grabbing, etc and various raids were conducted at different locations and with the help of strenuous efforts the accused was finally arrested.

“He was creating nuisance in the society and his arrest has provided a sigh of relief to general public,” said police.

The spokesman said the warrant was executed and the accused was sent to Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.