Ladakh Police Ban Use Of Siren, Multi-Toned Horn By VIP Vehicles

LEH, Mar 23: The Ladakh Police on Wednesday banned the use of Siren and multi-toned horn by the motorcade or escort vehicles of VIPs in the Union Territory (UT). The police have ordered that necessary departmental and penal action should be taken against the defaulters. Siren has been allowed only in the case of extreme emergencies and movement of the President of India, vice-president, prime minister and home minister. It is pertinent to mention here that the Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier BD Mishra (Retired) had recently taken serious note of the police stopping vehicular traffic during his and other VIPs movement. The LG ordered that locals and tourists should not be put to inconvenience by stopping normal flow of traffic even when his motorcade moves on the street. He also asked the police to ban use of siren by unauthorised persons.
