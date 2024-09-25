KVK-Reasi gets ‘Best KVK Award’

Reasi: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi under the aegis of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Best KVK of J&K Award-2024' during the Zonal Workshop of KVKs of Zone-1 which was held recently at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU),Ludhiana and enthusiastically attended by the agricultural scientists from the states/UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand. KVK Reasi is working under the stewardship of Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof B.N Tripathi and able guidance of Director Extension, Prof. Amrish Vaid of SKUAST-J. During the workshop scientists of different Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) from distinguished agricultural universities of Zone-1 presented their On Farm Trials/Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) and action plans in the different technical sessions. Overview of the workshop was presented by the Director, ATARI (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute), Ludhiana, Dr. Parvender Sheoron. Chief Scientist & Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi, of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J), Dr. Banarsi Lal presented the Action Plan (2024-25) of KVK, Reasi. Two publications of KVK Reasi on millets production and lemongrass farming were also released during the event. KVK Reasi is working on natural and organic farming, commercial floriculture, Self Help Groups (SHGs)/Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs), scientific poultry farming, vegetables and fruits etc. KVK has also made remarkable efforts for hybrid maize cultivation, advance horticulture, mushroom cultivation, balanced nutrition for the animals etc. KVK regularly provides the agricultural extension literature to the farmers and also organizes the electronic video shows on scientific farming for the farmers. Many scientists from within J&K and out of J&K congratulated Dr.Banarsi Lal,Chief Scientist & Head,KVK Reasi for receiving the coveted award.