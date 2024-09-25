back to top
    Shambhu border closure major issue; people facing problems: Khattar
    India

    Shambhu border closure major issue; people facing problems: Khattar

    By: Northlines

Date:

    Date:

    AMBALA: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the closure of the Shambhu border is a “big problem” for traders and locals alike as he lashed out at protestors sitting on the side of the state's border, claiming they are wearing masks of farmers who want to destabilise elected Governments.

    The former Chief Minister was addressing a gathering in Ambala City on Tuesday in favour of BJP candidate Aseem Goel.

    “The big problem is the closure of (Shambu) border.Common people, especially traders, are facing problems due to its closure,” Khattar, who is MP from Karnal, said.

    “We had plans to open the border..But those sitting across are not farmers, but wearing mask of farmers, few such people who want to damage the system, destabilise the established governments, they are such people,” he alleged.

    “Don't have to go into details, you also know who they are,” Khattar said.

    As Ambala city is close to Shambhu border, Ambala is facing the brunt and people face difficulties, he said.

    “We were moving ahead, but the matter was taken up in courts. Now, the case is before the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee. I feel a solution will be found.. But keep in mind the court will not allow (the border) to open without condition. And there is reason for this. The kind of havoc they created last time (during farmers' stir in 2021), which farmer will disrespect the nation by climbing the Red Fort,” he said.

    Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo' march to press the Government to accept their various demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

    The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

    The Supreme Court had recently constituted a committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border.

    The court was then hearing the Haryana Government's plea challenging the High Court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border.

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

