back to top
Search
    JammuWorkshop held on ‘Wildlife Crime Investigation and Human-Wildlife Conflicts’
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Workshop held on ‘Wildlife Crime Investigation and Human-Wildlife Conflicts’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: A one-day workshop on “Wildlife Investigation and Human-Wildlife Conflicts” was successfully conducted at the Soil Conservation Training School (SCTS), Miran Sahib. The workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to address the increasing issues of wildlife crimes and human-wildlife conflicts. Neha Mehta, Principal of SCTS, Miran Sahib, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of wildlife investigation and the use of various tools and techniques in wildlife rescue operations. She highlighted the crucial role of efficient handling of human-wildlife conflicts to ensure both human safety and wildlife conservation. Vijay Kumar, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, conducted an extensive practical training session focused on snake rescues, tranquilizing techniques, and the safe handling of wild animals during rescue operations. Kumar emphasized the use of modern tools and technologies, such as camera traps, GPS tracking, and forensic analysis, to track poachers and identify the modus operandi of wildlife criminals. Participants were given a hands-on demonstration of handling different snake species, using safe rescue techniques, and were trained on the proper use of tranquilizers in high-risk situations to minimize harm to both the animal and the responder. Dr. Rakesh Verma highlighted the significance of wildlife investigation and rescue operations, underscoring their role in maintaining ecological balance and protecting endangered species. The workshop was attended by forest officers, wildlife enthusiasts, and trainees of the Soil Conservation Training School, who gained valuable knowledge and practical experience in wildlife crime investigation and rescue techniques. The event concluded with a commitment to enhancing efforts towards wildlife conservation and improving strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    KVK-Reasi gets ‘Best KVK Award’
    Next article
    Air Marshal SP Dharkar appointed as the next IAF Vice Chief
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    If Cong Comes To Power Even By Mistake, It Will Ruin Haryana With Its Infighting: Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Sonipat, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

    Airtel launches India’s first AI-powered network solution for SPAM detection

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: In a pioneering move to curb the country’s...

    Samsung announces special offers on Galaxy S, M and F series smartphones ahead of festive season

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today...

    Meghalaya Govt signs MoU with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:The Government of Meghalaya and the Bill &...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong, allies don’t like peace in J-K; want to bring back...

    President Murmu to visit Siachen base camp on Thursday

    Air Marshal SP Dharkar appointed as the next IAF Vice Chief