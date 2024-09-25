Workshop held on ‘Wildlife Crime Investigation and Human-Wildlife Conflicts’

Jammu Tawi: A one-day workshop on “Wildlife Crime Investigation and Human-Wildlife Conflicts” was successfully conducted at the Soil Conservation Training School (SCTS), Miran Sahib. The workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to address the increasing issues of wildlife crimes and human-wildlife conflicts. Neha Mehta, Principal of SCTS, Miran Sahib, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of wildlife investigation and the use of various tools and techniques in wildlife rescue operations. She highlighted the crucial role of efficient handling of human-wildlife conflicts to ensure both human safety and wildlife conservation. Vijay Kumar, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, conducted an extensive practical training session focused on snake rescues, tranquilizing techniques, and the safe handling of wild animals during rescue operations. Kumar emphasized the use of modern tools and technologies, such as camera traps, GPS tracking, and forensic analysis, to track poachers and identify the modus operandi of wildlife criminals. Participants were given a hands-on demonstration of handling different snake species, using safe rescue techniques, and were trained on the proper use of tranquilizers in high-risk situations to minimize harm to both the animal and the responder. Dr. Rakesh Verma highlighted the significance of wildlife investigation and rescue operations, underscoring their role in maintaining ecological balance and protecting endangered species. The workshop was attended by forest officers, wildlife enthusiasts, and trainees of the Soil Conservation Training School, who gained valuable knowledge and practical experience in wildlife crime investigation and rescue techniques. The event concluded with a commitment to enhancing efforts towards wildlife conservation and improving strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.