KOTA – A pipe-dream leading to hanging ropes!

Dr. Daisy Parihar

Kota, a city of dreams and despair, lost in the chaos, unable to repair. The weight of expectations, burdens bear pushing some to the edge and disappear.

In Kota, far from home, students miss their families and happiness gone. In crowded classrooms, they feel alone, and sometimes wish they could be gone.

Through the long hours of study and strive, they carved the comfort of their family life. They look up at the sky, often have tears in their eyes, finding solace in its beauty, under star-lit skies.

A child is bounded by expectations in a relen less chain, In Kota's tight grasp, child feels the strain. Alone in the crowd, emotions left bear, in hustle, it's a lonely affair.

Ah! In the city, where dreams take flight, That hanging ropes from roof, tells of a darker plight. In the search of bright future, let's not forget, that success isn't confined to Kota's gate.

In nurturing environment, let them bloom, where their ambitions find ample room. Each child's journey's unique and rare, so ensure not to impose but handle their dreams with care.

So, is it necessary to send them away? Let's explore the options day by day. Let's cherish their laughter, and wipe their tears, their happiness matter throughout the year.

The practice of sending children to Kota perpetuates an unhealthy culture of competition. Parents often place immense pressure on their children to excel academically, sometimes at their expense of their mental and emotional health. By prioritizing exam-centric coaching in Kota, children are often pushed into a rigid system. High number of suicides among students in Kota, who often move from different parts of India to prepare for exams like IIT-JEE and NEET.

There is intense pressure, competition, separation from family and above all, the pressure to succeed can contribute to the mental breakdown. The tragic incidents have promoted discussion on the need for better mental health support system, counseling services, and a more holistic approach to education. The

tragic case of a child ending his/her life due to the combined effect of home sickness and stress is the matter of concern. Loneliness can be a deeply distressing emotion, especially for a child who is far away from his/her family and support system.

A child may experience a range of emotions including sadness, anxiety and a sense of isolation. We must under every child is different, sometimes he/she is struggling to understand the coaching classes and experiencing thoughts of ending his/her life. He/she feels a sense of failure. It's important not to impose our own expectations or desires onto them, but instead to support and encourage them to pursue their own passions and interests.

By listening to and understanding their dreams, we can guide them towards a path that can align with their goals and aspirations. Respect your child's dreams. Let's stand beside them through triumphs and through fears.