FFRC warn Pvt schools of charging hefty admission fee Orders to desist from charging advance fee

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Mar 1

The Jammu and Kashmir Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee Of Private Schools (FFRC) has warned private schools for charging hefty admission fee. Besides, the Committee also ordered that the schools in Jammu Kashmir shall not indulge in charging advance fee.

FFRC said this while passing the directives to one of the leading private schools of Srinagar. The Committee said that it received a series of complaints against R.P School LawayPora in respect of admission fee being charged by the School. “It was alleged in the complaints that Rs 45000 were charged from the students as admission fee.”

It is pertinent to mention that FFRC had issued a circular to all the schools not to charge admission fee as it was barred under the statute.

“It was also observed in the circular that those schools who demand admission fee without any receipt the matter will be referred for investigation,” FFRC said.” The committee said that after receiving the complaints from the various candidate notices were issued to the school management to submit their reply. It also said that in this behalf, they were directed to appear before Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools J&K on Feb-15-2024. “Their representative appeared before the committee, informed and admitted that Rs. 45000 are charged from the candidates from the current session.

However, he denied that any admission fee was charged from the school,” it reads. FFRC further said that the representative stated that it was an advance fee for a period of six months on account of tuition fee, annual fee, bus fee and registration fee. In order to clarify this statement made by the representative, the principal and other members of the management were summoned to appear before the Committee on Feb-26-2024. “The principal of the school affirmed the statement made by the representative on Feb-15.

He stated that no admission fee was charged but only an advance fee which was collected from the students on account of Tuition Fee, Annual Fee and Transport Fee for a period of six months,” it reads. In this case, the Committee after deliberation finds that tuition fee, annual fee and transport fee is fixed on the higher side, the students will have to pay the differences.

“Committee fixed the fee on the lower side then the remaining amount shall be refunded or adjusted.” FFRC said that in view of the stand taken by the School Management and undertaking submitted, Rs 45000 collected by them is to be treated as advance fee on account of Tuition Fee, Annual Fee and Transport Charges.

The committee further ordered that the schools shall not indulge in this type of practice in charging Advance fee in future. “The schools charging hefty Admission Fee in violation of statute are warned to desist from doing it,” it reads.