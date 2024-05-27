Kolkata Knight Riders claim third IPL crown with clinical eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai final

Kolkata Knight Riders have added yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy to their cabinet, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday in a one-sided final in Chennai. Led superbly by Shreyas Iyer, KKR dominated with both bat and ball to emerge comprehensive eight-wicket victors.

After opting to field first, KKR's pace attack tore through the SRH batting order. Tim Southee and Harshit Rana were particularly impressive in the Powerplay as Hyderabad slumped to 47-4. Lockie Ferguson then joined the party, removing the dangerous Aiden Markram for a duck. Some late resistance from skipper Pat Cummins could not save Sunrisers, who were bowled out for a paltry 115.

Cummins had chosen to bat first on a surface that did not change significantly throughout the match. However, his decision backfired as the Knight Riders bowlers hunted in a pack. Andre Russell was the standout with figures of 3-19 from his four overs, using all his variations to trouble the batters.

In response, Venkatesh Iyer and Baba Indrajith made light work of the small target. Iyer, in particular, was authoritative in his unbeaten 50 as KKR cruised to victory with more than 10 overs to spare. Captain Iyer led the celebrations thereafter, expressing pride in lifting the trophy with a “flawless” team performance.

For Sunrisers, it was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive campaign. Led astutely by Kane Williamson for most part, they had topped the points table in the league stage. However, KKR simply had more runs on the board when it mattered most on finals day.

With a third IPL title added to their haul, the Knight Riders have surely enhanced their growing legacy as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament's history. Under Iyer, they seem poised to challenge for continuing success in future seasons as well.