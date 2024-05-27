back to top
Search
SportsIPLKolkata Knight Riders claim third IPL crown with clinical eight-wicket win over...
SportsIPL

Kolkata Knight Riders claim third IPL crown with clinical eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai final

By: Northlines

Date:

Kolkata Knight Riders have added yet another Indian Premier League () trophy to their cabinet, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday in a one-sided final in Chennai. Led superbly by Shreyas Iyer, KKR dominated with both bat and ball to emerge comprehensive eight-wicket victors.

After opting to field first, KKR's pace attack tore through the SRH batting order. Tim Southee and Harshit Rana were particularly impressive in the Powerplay as Hyderabad slumped to 47-4. Lockie Ferguson then joined the party, removing the dangerous Aiden Markram for a duck. Some late resistance from skipper Pat Cummins could not save Sunrisers, who were bowled out for a paltry 115.

Cummins had chosen to bat first on a surface that did not change significantly throughout the match. However, his decision backfired as the Knight Riders bowlers hunted in a pack. Andre Russell was the standout with figures of 3-19 from his four overs, using all his variations to trouble the batters.

In response, Venkatesh Iyer and Baba Indrajith made light work of the small target. Iyer, in particular, was authoritative in his unbeaten 50 as KKR cruised to victory with more than 10 overs to spare. Captain Iyer led the celebrations thereafter, expressing pride in lifting the trophy with a “flawless” team performance.

For Sunrisers, it was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive campaign. Led astutely by Kane Williamson for most part, they had topped the points table in the league stage. However, KKR simply had more runs on the board when it mattered most on finals day.

With a third IPL title added to their haul, the Knight Riders have surely enhanced their growing legacy as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament's history. Under Iyer, they seem poised to challenge for continuing success in future seasons as well.

Previous article
JK | Govt Reconstitutes BoD Of J&KPCC Ltd
Next article
Pat Cummins’ Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Legacy in Indian Premier League
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pat Cummins’ Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Legacy in Indian Premier League

Northlines Northlines -
Despite coming up short in the final against Kolkata...

Was Gautam Gambhir offered a ‘blank cheque’ by Shah Rukh Khan to remain in Kolkata Knight Riders for next 10 years?

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: Gautam Gambhir’s name is dong...

KKR thrash SRH to clinch the IPL Final 2024

Northlines Northlines -
In a dominant display, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their...

Not Injured, Withdrawal From Golden Spike Meet A Precautionary Move, Neeraj Chopra Clarifies

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pat Cummins’ Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Legacy in Indian Premier League

JK | Govt Reconstitutes BoD Of J&KPCC Ltd

PM Modi congratulates voters in J-K’s Anantnag-Rajouri LS constituency for record...