Pat Cummins' Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad's Legacy in Indian Premier League
SportsIPL

Pat Cummins' Impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad's Legacy in Indian Premier League

By: Northlines

Date:

Despite coming up short in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins left an enduring mark on Sunrisers Hyderabad in his debut season as captain. Known for his calm demeanor, Cummins instilled a fearless attacking philosophy in the team that helped them emerge as serious title contenders.

Under Cummins' guidance, SRH broke new grounds with their free-flowing batting. They smashed the two highest team totals in history and scored over 250 runs on three occasions. This cavalier approach brought many thrilling wins but also inevitable losses, yet Cummins ensured the team remained unfazed in their quest for victory.

His calm leadership style empowered players to express themselves freely. Abhishek Sharma was given the freedom at the top while T Natarajan and Rahul Tripathi were backed to let their abilities shine. Even fringe players like part-time spinner Abhishek saw success from Cummins' inventive tactics. Meetings were kept brief to avoid wasting time.

Though disappointed to end his trophy-winning run, Cummins congratulated KKR with grace in defeat. He believes the aggressive SRH played left a legacy and will influence the future of T20 batsmanship. Under Cummins, SRH forged an identity as a band of daring match-winners while retaining focus on enjoying the game. His guiding principles of trust, loyalty and putting the team above individual accomplishments resonated within the squad.

Despite the final loss, Cummins' transformative first season as captain cemented Sunrisers Hyderabad's place as a force to reckon with in the IPL for years to come.

