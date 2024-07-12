King Charles acquires luxury NYC condo near Prince Harry’s California home in apparent family reconciliation move

In a significant move that could help mend family ties, King Charles III has reportedly acquired a multi-million dollar apartment in New York City – just hours from where his youngest son Prince Harry now resides in the US.

City records show the monarch finalized the purchase of a three-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo located in Manhattan's premier Steinway Hall in June for $6.63 million. Spanning 3,600 square feet across the 11th floor, the luxury abode offers sweeping views of Central Park from its spacious windows.

While details regarding the ultimate beneficiary are scarce, documents list an entity linked to the Canadian government as the buyer. Observers believe this may be a strategic step to allow the King easier access to America as rumors swirl of a potential stateside visit.

The new condo sits in close proximity to Harry and his wife Meghan's sprawling California mansion in Montecito, where the couple are settling into their new life outside the royal family. With the recent tensions within the family, analysts view this property acquisition near the Sussexes as an olive branch from the monarch hoping to bridge divisions across the pond.

Time will tell if King Charles' lavish new NYC home indeed helps bring him physically closer to Prince Harry. But on paper, it marks a big move by the reigning sovereign to narrow the geographic gap with his son, in what could be a significant gesture aimed at reconciliation within the once fractured family.