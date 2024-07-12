Intuit lays off 1800 employees to accelerate AI focus and streamline operations

“Major Tech Company Streamlines Operations to Focus on AI Advancements”

One of the largest financial software firms in the US, Intuit, recently announced a significant restructuring move that will impact nearly 10% of its workforce. The Silicon Valley-based company, known for developing accounting and tax preparation solutions like TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, revealed plans this week to lay off approximately 1800 employees.

In a message to all staff, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explained that these layoffs are part of a larger strategic shift focused on accelerating innovation related to artificial intelligence (AI). While the decision to cut such a substantial number of roles was extremely difficult, Goodarzi stated it was necessary in order to free up resources and streamline operations and best position the company for the ongoing AI revolution.

Of the planned layoffs, over 1000 are considered performance-related cuts according to the CEO. An additional 300 roles will be eliminated through work optimization efforts. The executive team will also see its numbers reduced by around 10%. However, Intuit expects to hire nearly as many new employees with engineering, product development and commercial skills to fill positions in growth areas like AI development.

Employees impacted will receive severance packages providing a minimum of 16 weeks pay plus additional compensation based on their tenure with the firm. Intuit remains one of the largest employers in Silicon Valley and other major tech hubs like San Diego, demonstrating tech industry trends can have widespread regional impacts. While a difficult move in the short term, streamlining to emphasize emerging technologies like AI could help Intuit thrive for many years to come.