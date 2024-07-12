back to top
    Millions Forced to Flee Extreme Weather Events as Climate Change Impacts Worsen Across India

    Extreme Events Forcing Thousands of Indians to Migrate Every Year

    Heavy rains, scorching heat waves and destructive floods are becoming more frequent and intense across due to climate change. The extreme weather is taking a heavy toll, especially on vulnerable communities, and is estimated to be forcing millions to flee their homes each year in search of safer areas.

    According to a new study analyzing disaster statistics from 2021, India experienced extreme weather on over 300 days out of the year. The events led to thousands of deaths as well as widespread damage to property, livelihoods and infrastructure. Climate experts warn that human-caused climate change is exacerbating the weather extremes and climate emergencies are growing more dangerous by the year.

    The impacts are disproportionately felt by poor, rural communities highly dependent on and local natural resources for their survival. When rains fail or floods destroy crops, many have no choice but to migrate to urban areas in hopes of finding work or assistance. Official estimates suggest climate change has already displaced over 14 million internally in India. If emissions continue unchecked, the displacement crisis is projected to swell further with 45 million possibly forced to relocate within the country by 2050.

    As temperatures surge towards 50 degree Celsius in parts of North India during heat waves, entire regions are rendered unliveable during the intense summer months. Meanwhile, abnormal rainfall is swamping cities, overloading drainage systems and endangering lives. The combination of more frequent, more extreme events leaves many with no option besides seeking refuge elsewhere. Experts warn that India must urgently strengthen support systems for vulnerable climate migrants but policies and programs remain inadequate.

    At the same time, the nation is working to transition away from fossil fuels and reach its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2070. However, rising global temperatures ensure that weather extremes will continue intensifying the humanitarian challenges for years to come. As the climate crisis grows, so too will the sizes of affected populations battling for survival in India's rapidly changing climate.

