Killing of three terrorists in Doda a ‘big success’: DGP

Tawi, Jun 27: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, R.R Swain on Thursday hailed the recent operation in Sinno forests of Gundoh area of Doda district, where three hardcore terrorists were killed, as a “big success” for the security forces.

Speaking to media persons at Ramban, the DGP said, “This is a big success as we have already said that we will win this war. During this war, there are possibilities of loss to our side, but we are ready, people are ready, forces are ready, and J&K police is ready to defeat them. We have jointly defeated them earlier and we will do it again.”

The search operation in the region is ongoing as police continue to receive information about the presence of more terrorists in the area, the J&K Police chief said, adding that security forces are conducting regular searches and are not letting any information go unnoticed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Javed Iqbal said the search operation is ongoing and reports of suspected movement continue to come in.

The investigation into the encounter is still ongoing, and the identity of the killed militants has not been established yet. “It is part of the investigation,” the SSP said when asked whether the identity of the killed terrorists has been established.

The SSP said that police are trying to ascertain whether it was the same group of terrorists which was seen in the Chattergala area. “The investigation will cover many aspects including this one,” he added.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain had earlier asked people of the area to help police identify those who are providing food and shelter to terrorists.

The joint forces of Jammu & Police and Indian Army had eliminated three hardcore terrorists in Sinno forests of Gundoh in district Doda in a day-long encounter without any collateral damage.

The security forces recovered two M4 carbine rifles, one AK-47 rifle, grenades, ammunition and other incriminating material from the possession of the killed terrorists. Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in the Gundoh sub-division for security reasons.

After the gunfight was over, the ADGP said that six to even groups of terrorists were active in the Jammu region. He added that earlier there were three to four groups of terrorists but after recent infiltration six to seven groups are active.

