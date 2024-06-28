Amarnath Yatra begins with multi-tier security cover, traditional ethos

LG Manoj Sinha to flag off first batch from Jammu today, DGP says multi-tier security in place

Jammu Tawi, Jun 27: Amid tight security arrangements and traditional ethos, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims for Baltal and Chandanwari from Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu on Friday, June 28. The Yatra will start with traditional ethos and religious zeal.

LG Sinha accompanied by prominent citizens and senior civil, police and paramilitary officers will flag off the first batch of pilgrims around 4:30 am on Friday from Bhagwati Nagar base camp after conducting the special Pooja. Officials informed that all security arrangements were in place and a proper mock drill was also conducted yesterday by security forces, paramilitary forces, police and other sister agencies along the route of the yatra.

The 52-day long pilgrimage to the cave shrine at a height of about 13,000 feet in South Kashmir Himalayas will begin on June 29. The yatra will continue till August 19.

Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the naturally formed ice-shiva lingam inside the cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas last year.

Jammu district police chief, senior superintendent of police Vindi Kumar said that security measures have been put in place for the base camps and lodging centres in Jammu.

Authorities successfully conducted a dry run of vehicles along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway ahead of the start of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880 meter high holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence from the twin tracks –traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal — on June 29. The administration anticipates a footfall of over six lakh during the 52-day pilgrimage.

FIRST BATCH ARRIVES AT BASE CAMP

A large number of pilgrims reached the Yatri Niwas Base Camp in Jammu today ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra on June 29. The first batch of pilgrims for the Yatra was seen in huge lines outside the base camp, and in high spirits. Tight security arrangements can be seen at the base camp.

ON-THE-SPOT REGISTRATION

The administration has begun the process for on-the-spot registration of devotees arriving for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. In Jammu, hundreds of enthusiastic pilgrims coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir waited for hours to get their tokens for offline Amarnath registration scheduled to start at three counters on Friday.

The token distribution centre at Saraswati Dham near the Jammu Railway station was set up by the district administration for the pilgrims who want to register for the yatra in offline mode, the officials said.

“Three registration centres – Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan and Mahajan Hall – will start functioning in Jammu for offline registration from tomorrow. Only those pilgrims having tokens issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board will be entertained at the registration centres,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manu Hansa. He said the shrine board had given them 2000 tokens for the twin tracks for tomorrow.

“A total of 12 counters, six each for Pahalgam and Baltal axis with separate waiting halls, will be available for the pilgrims for registration,” said Hansa, who was given the additional charge of yatra management.

Elaborate Security Arrangements:

Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain while speaking to media men in Jammu, said that all arrangements have been finalised for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. “I urge the Yatris to follow the discipline and cut-off timings in spirit. There can be no compromise with the security of pilgrims, tourists and civilians. A human life is precious and it is our duty to protect human lives,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Bhirdi while talking to reporters in Srinagar said that police along with the Central forces and special wing of J&K police have put in place a multi-layer security cover for smooth and peaceful Amarnath Yatra this year. “A proper security deployment has been made. Modern equipment including electronic equipment have been used for surveillance and we are hopeful of a peaceful pilgrimage,” the IGP said.

LG Reviews preparations at Pahalgam: J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations ofi Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high-level meeting today at Pahalgam.

The LG directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look-after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.” The statement quoting LG, said: “Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces and service providers will ensure best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage.”