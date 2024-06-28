back to top
Hideout busted in Kupwara, arms, ammo recovered
Srinagar, Jun 27: Police on Thursday said that they busted a terrorist hideout in Kupwara district.

A top police official told KNO news agency that they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout used by the terrorists/associates for carrying out terror related activities at in the forest area of Andernard Gagal in Kupwara.

During searches, AK 47 Mag two No, Ak47 Rds 199 Rds, RPG Shell 01, Chinese Han Grenades 04, M-17 hand grenades 04 Nos were recovered.

“It was a joint operation by the Police, Army and CRPF.  The operation serves a major blow to the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorist groups who have always aspired to disturb the peace and tranquility in valley,” the official said.

He added that they have registered a case FIR No. 37/2024 U/S 7/27 I a Act, 13,18,20,23,39 UA(P) Act and further investigations related to the development have been taken up.

Killing of three terrorists in Doda a ‘big success’: DGP
Emergency Biggest, Darkest Chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President Murmu
