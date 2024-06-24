Khawaja lauds Afghanistan for stellar World Cup win, says they came close to defeating Australia in ODI World Cup too

Australia batsman praises Afghanistan's stunning win, says they were close in ODI World Cup too

Former Australia Test batsman Usman Khawaja has applauded Afghanistan for their unexpected but impressive victory over his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup in St Vincent. In a conversation with a leading sports channel, Khawaja acknowledged the fighting strength of the Rashid Khan-led Afghan team.

The seasoned cricketer pointed out that Afghanistan came very close to defeating Australia in the previous ODI World Cup held in India as well. They had reduced Australia to a vulnerable 91/7 in a chase of 293 runs before a magnificent late resurrection by Glenn Maxwell helped the defending champions complete a remarkable turnaround.

Khawaja's comments indicate that he does not view Afghanistan's win as a one-off upset. He recognizes their consistent development into a quality limited-overs outfit. Their triumph over Australia has now placed both teams jointly on four points behind leaders India in Group 1.

The Australian opener further stated that his team will need to put the loss behind quickly. They must refocus for their all-important upcoming clash against India, where only a victory will ensure their place in the semifinals. Khawaja stressed thatwhen pressure rises at global events like the World Cup, Australia has tended to deliver positive results.