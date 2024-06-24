Young Couple Gunned Down in Public Park in Hansi, Haryana

Hansi, Haryana: In a tragic incident of violence, a newly married couple were murdered in cold blood in Hansi town of Hisar district on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Tejvir Singh, a resident of Badala village in Narnaund and his wife Meena from Sultanpur village in Hansi.

As per the police report, the couple were sitting together in Lala Hukamchand Jain park when two unidentified assailants suddenly arrived on a motorcycle. Without any provocation or prior altercation, the attackers opened fire on the defenceless couple, fatally shooting them multiple times before quickly fleeing the crime scene.

The local police were immediately informed and they rushed the injured to the nearby civil hospital but both Tejvir and Meena succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Their lifeless bodies were then taken for autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Sources close to the victims revealed that Tejvir worked at a private company in Noida while Meena hailed from a village in Hansi. The couple had fallen in love two years ago but faced opposition from Meena's family due to their differing social backgrounds. Unable to convince their families, the star-crossed lovers eloped from their homes two months back and married in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to formalize their relationship.

Senior police officers including the Superintendent of Police have launched a thorough investigation to apprehend the murderers. Forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene for further analysis. An abandoned motorcycle key found at the scene has also given vital clues to the police who are tracking its ownership to identify the assailants. The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the region and questions are being raised on the spurt in unchecked violent crimes.