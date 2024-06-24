back to top
Hooda urges Congress cadres in Haryana to gear up for upcoming Assembly elections

The former Chief Minister of , Bhupinder Hooda, met with local Congress representatives in Ambala city over the weekend. Addressing the gathering, Hooda congratulated members for their efforts in the recent Lok Sabha polls but noted that the real battle lies ahead with state Assembly elections expected in a few months.

Hooda urged cadres to aggressively campaign in their respective constituencies starting now. He emphasized the need to directly engage with voters, making them aware of the performance of the current BJP government and highlighting initiatives under previous Congress regimes. Hooda highlighted issues of farmers' distress due to rising input costs and stagnant income levels. He also cited lack of progress on key promises like doubling agricultural incomes.

The veteran leader accused the ruling dispensation of only delivering fear, corruption, and unemployment. He assured party workers of announcing beneficial programs if voted to power, such as enhanced pension for seniors, subsidized gas cylinders and more. Hooda further pledged to set up an industrial zone in the region.

Other local Congress representatives, including the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief, also slammed the state government and stressed the importance of avenging citizen grievances through the upcoming polls. Hooda exuded confidence in the Congress mounting a strong challenge and returning to power with a majority. He dismissed recent exits from the party, asserting the organization remains united and energized.

How AI in Phones and Computers Could Impact User Data Privacy
