How AI in Phones and Computers Could Impact User Data Privacy
Technology

How AI in Phones and Computers Could Impact User Data Privacy

By: Northlines

Date:

“How AI Devices Will Impact User Data Privacy”

As tech giants like Apple, Microsoft and Google are introducing new artificial intelligence capabilities in smartphones and computers, one important question arises – what will this mean for people's personal data? These companies are investing heavily to provide automated features that can accomplish tasks like editing , answering messages and finding files based on simple voice or text queries. However, to make these AI functions work effectively requires more access to user data and activity across different apps and services.

Some of the new AI offerings seek to analyze user data directly on the device for privacy. But for more complex requests, information may need to be processed in the cloud which could raise security issues. Experts have voiced concerns about the level of access these corporations and their employees may have to sensitive user content and communications if stored remote servers. The companies counter that strong encryption and protocols are used to protect privacy. But the shift to more connected AI also means personal files and messages could potentially be linked and examined in ways they weren't before.

Apple, Google and Microsoft have all detailed upcoming AI-powered features for their hardware and software. Apple is bringing tools to automatically modify photos and write tailored responses directly to the latest iPhones and Macs. Google is introducing real-time call scanning for fraud detection in Android phones. And Microsoft has delayed the rollout of a PC feature that would take frequent screenshots for search purposes over data handling worries. Customers will need to carefully consider what information they are willing to share with these tech giants in exchange for new AI conveniences and automation. Only time will tell if the privacy protections are robust enough as artificial intelligence becomes further embedded in our digital lives.

Locals and shopkeepers demonstrate against prolonged highway blockade at Shambhu protest site
