Kathua Clinches Overall Gatka Trophy Championship 2023

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

Aug 13: In the Closing Ceremony of 2 days  12th JK UT Gatka Championship 2023 for both categories organized by GAJK in collaboration with District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu Chaired by S. Surjit Singh and S. Balvinder Singh members DGPC & S. Samarpaul Singh as a Special Guest of Honour at Langar Hall Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jammu yesterday.

The trophies and medals were awarded to Kathua District which  lifted  the overall trophy , Jammu District  2nd Runner up,  Samba district at  3rd  place and participating Gatka  players in this Gatka competition 2023 .

While addressing  S. Surjit Singh Ji congratulated GAJK for organizing and providing players a platform for the promotion of Sikh Art martial game Gatka and winning teams for their excellent performance in this competition and assured full cooperation of DGPC in future for supporting and promoting  such type of activities.

  1. Balvinder Singh member DGPC and renowned RTI activists appreciated the efforts of GAJK in bringing Gatka Games on level by winning gold medals in inter -University, inter- School and others competitions since last 12 years . He congratulated the Gatka players from erstwhile state of Jammu and for their  competitive mind set in clinching the medals on various Gatka  competitions since last twelve years and with the Game spirit to bring more medals in National and level in future.

A token of love in the form of mementos were presented to Chief Guest, Guests of Honors and others for making this event a grand success by the GAJK especially to the “Kar Sewa Team “ for boarding and lodging of the players and officials with their respective Teams.

Earlier Dr. Man meet Singh Chairman GAJK presented welcome address and vote of thanks extended  by General Secretary GAJK S. Ravinder Singh O P.

SHARE
Previous articlePain Management needs more than medicines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR