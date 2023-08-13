Kathua Clinches Overall Gatka Trophy Championship 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Aug 13: In the Closing Ceremony of 2 days 12th JK UT Gatka Championship 2023 for both categories organized by GAJK in collaboration with District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu Chaired by S. Surjit Singh and S. Balvinder Singh members DGPC & S. Samarpaul Singh as a Special Guest of Honour at Langar Hall Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jammu yesterday.

The trophies and medals were awarded to Kathua District which lifted the overall trophy , Jammu District 2nd Runner up, Samba district at 3rd place and participating Gatka players in this Gatka competition 2023 .

While addressing S. Surjit Singh Ji congratulated GAJK for organizing and providing players a platform for the promotion of Sikh Art martial game Gatka and winning teams for their excellent performance in this competition and assured full cooperation of DGPC in future for supporting and promoting such type of activities.

Balvinder Singh member DGPC and renowned RTI activists appreciated the efforts of GAJK in bringing Gatka Games on National level by winning gold medals in inter -University, inter- School and others competitions since last 12 years . He congratulated the Gatka players from erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for their competitive mind set in clinching the medals on various Gatka competitions since last twelve years and with the Game spirit to bring more medals in National and International level in future.

A token of love in the form of mementos were presented to Chief Guest, Guests of Honors and others for making this event a grand success by the GAJK especially to the “Kar Sewa Team “ for boarding and lodging of the players and officials with their respective Teams.

Earlier Dr. Man meet Singh Chairman GAJK presented welcome address and vote of thanks extended by General Secretary GAJK S. Ravinder Singh O P.