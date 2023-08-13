‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’: J&K Sports Council celebrates Tiranga Day with fervour

NL Corresspondent

Srnagar Aug 13: With the announcement of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi last week ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations to pay glowing tributes to martyrs, several special sports activities under ‘Azadi Ka Khel Utsav' were organized by J&K Sports Council since 9th day of the current month.

While multiple sports events were held across the union territory of J&K, the Sports Council also ensured that all the activities planned to commemorate the Independence Week celebrations are organized as per the scheduled calendar, ensuring the massive participation of athletes and sports enthusiasts to spread the awareness about the supreme sacrifice made by martyrs to uphold the sovereignty of the great nation.

Even as Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha flagged-off the ‘Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ahead of Independence Day, the contingent of J&K Sports Council was led by Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J&K Sports Council.

The Sports Council contingent comprised hundreds of trainees and athletes including national-level champions and international medalists along with Dr. Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer; Muzaffar Hussain Wani, Divisional Sports Officer; Abdul Rasheed, Executive Engineer; Sheikh Riyaz Ahmad, Administrative Officer, and Mir Jehangir PRO besides managers and coaches posted in different district units of Kashmir division.

As the rally culminated at the Botanical Garden, Lieutenant Governor interacted with the athletes of the Sports Council. He also remarked that this campaign should unite us, as we embark on this noble endeavor, radiating confidence in the unwavering dedication of the people to be part of this monumental celebration.

While thanking her team for turning out in large numbers, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that she is grateful and pleased to see all the trainees and staff members so enthusiastic about the Tiranga rally. “We are proud Indians celebrating the 77th Independence Day of our motherland and we have to be proud enough to show our support and solidarity on such occasions” she added.

The Secretary Sports Council said that the Tiranga rally symbolizes the unity and diversity of our great nation. It is a powerful reminder that we are all bound together by the colors of our national flag, and that it is our collective responsibility to uphold the values it represents. She also said, “we should all come together, as one, and march with unwavering pride and patriotism, as we celebrate the spirit of our glorious Tricolor.”

The Tiranga rally is a wonderful opportunity for us to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our nation and its ideals. As the Divisional Sports Officer, I am proud to be a part of this event that symbolizes unity, diversity, and the spirit of patriotism, holding Tricolor high, reminding ourselves of the sacrifices made by our martyrs and promising to work towards a stronger and prosperous India” remarked Divisional Sports Officer Muzaffar Hussain Wani.