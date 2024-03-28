Search
Kashmir’s Stunning Tulip Garden Lures over 51,000 Visitors within First Week of Season

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 28: The stunning tulip garden in , renowned as Asia's largest, has been awash with a vibrant wave of color as over 51,000 nature enthusiasts have wandered its scenic pathways within just five days of opening its gates for the season. Managed by Khan Mudasir, the dreamy display has lit up the Valley despite coinciding with Ramadan, with locals and tourists flocking to soak in the spectacular floral arrangements.

With the introduction of five new innovative tulip varieties, the alluring garden has expanded its palette of hues, heightening the delight of visitors. To optimize the experience, online ticketing has also been implemented, receiving applaud for streamlining the process. Students can further enjoy educational visits through April 10th with a 20% discount graciously offered. 

Comments have commended the efforts ensuring a smooth, enjoyable affair. With accommodations pre-booked posing challenges, expectations are that record-breaking numbers from last year of over 366k may be surpassed. Anticipating continued momentum after Eid, this natural extravaganza blooms as a welcoming haven attracting nature-lovers from near and far to Kashmir's picturesque bounty.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

