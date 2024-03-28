Search
How consuming walnuts on an empty stomach can boost your brain power according to experts

If you want to enhance your memory and sharpen your focus, starting your day with a handful of walnuts could be the answer. Walnuts are packed with nutrients that are excellent for brain according to experts.

In a recent social media post, leading nutritionist Pooja Palriwala explained that consuming walnuts first thing in the morning provides your brain with a boost. Studies have linked regular walnut intake to improved cognition, memory, attention and concentration. Consultant neurologist Dr. Sudhir Kumar notes walnuts can lower the risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline. Its recommended to incorporate 5-8 walnuts into your diet daily for these benefits.

Other experts agree walnuts can optimise brain function when eaten empty stomach. Nutritionist Dr. Rohini Patil says the cognitive advantages may be maximised this way. However, she cautions against overindulging as walnuts are high in calories and fat. For best results, opt for organic walnuts to minimise pesticide exposure.

While walnuts alone won't enhance brain power, they can support a nutrient-rich diet vital for overall health stresses Dr. Patil. Dr. Kumar advises soaking walnuts overnight for superior absorption, though eating soaked walnuts in the evening is also acceptable. Roasted nuts lose some nutrients so raw is preferable. Small but consistent doses of walnuts could effectively boost memory and brain performance.

Kashmir’s Stunning Tulip Garden Lures over 51,000 Visitors within First Week of Season
