    Kashmir University Recruitment 2024: Job Vacancy in Department of Earth Sciences; Check Details Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    University Recruitment 2024: The University of Kashmir, Department of Earth Sciences has invited applications for filling the positions of JRF in the project “Storage, transport and chemical evolution of infiltrating water in critical zone (CZ), western Himalaya” sanctioned and funded by Science and Engineering Board (SERB), Government of . The position is initially for a period of one year extendable for a period of three years depending upon the performance of the candidate. The position is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project.

    Candidates should send their application with the necessary qualifications supported by self-attested documents, to the Department of Earth Sciences University of Kashmir, Srinagar- 190006, J&K by 19 July 2024. Wal-in-interview is scheduled to be held on 19 July 2024.

    Vacancy Details – KU Department of Earth Sciences Job Vacancy:

    Name of Post: Junior Research Fellow – 01 Post
    – Qualification: M.Sc. Applied Geology/Geology. Candidates with NET / SET / GATE will be given preference.
    – Salary: As per the SERB guidelines

    How to Apply:
    Candidates should send their application with the necessary qualifications supported by self-attested documents, to the Department of Earth Sciences University of Kashmir, Srinagar- 190006, J&K by July 19, 2024.

    The interview is scheduled to be held on 19 July 2024 at 10:00 AM in the office chamber of
    Head, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir.

    IMPORTANT LINKS:
    Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
    Website: Kashmir University

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

