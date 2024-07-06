back to top
    AI Automation Firm Grabs $15M to Reshape Corporate Consulting

    An emerging Chicago startup has raised $15 million to bring a new era of “Consulting 2.0” to businesses. Quantum Rise uses artificial intelligence to streamline operations and guide companies through their digital transformations.

    Founded by serial entrepreneur Alex Kelleher, Quantum Rise deploys automated solutions tailored for each client. Its AI consultants analyze workflows, roadmap technologies, and speed up processes without disrupting existing systems.

    Traditional consulting giants charge high fees for teams of experts. But Quantum Rise believes AI can augment human expertise at an affordable cost. As one investor said, the startup “uniquely understands how to apply data and automation” to empower businesses.

    Major analyses estimate AI will comprise 20% of consulting revenues by 2026. Quantum Rise aims to capture this growing market by merging digital tools with strategic guidance. Founder Kelleher notes that automation is poised to disrupt an industry reliant on labor. However, not all companies can afford prestigious advisors.

    Enter Quantum Rise. Through its AI systems, the startup helps $300 million firms modernize at an attainable price. Clients receive personalized roadmaps and continuous support integrating innovations. The outcome is streamlined operations that maximize outputs while minimizing effort.

    With this $15 million funding, Quantum Rise will further develop its automated solutions. It will also expand client services to more industries seeking a competitive edge. With AI promising to reshape corporate strategy itself, Quantum Rise offers a new pathway forward for businesses of all sizes.

    J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officer Aijaz Asad
    Kashmir University Recruitment 2024: Job Vacancy in Department of Earth Sciences; Check Details Now
