    J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officer Aijaz Asad

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 6: The  Jammu and Government on Saturday assigned additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department and CEO, ERA, to Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department Mohammad Aijaz Asad till further orders.
    As per the order issued by General Adminstration Department J&K, “In the interest of administration, Mohd Aijaz, IAS (:2012). Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department and CEO, ERA, in addition to his own duties, relieving Ms. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, (PB:2013) who shall report to the General Administration Department till further orders.”

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

