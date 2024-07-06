J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officer Aijaz Asad

JAMMU, July 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday assigned additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department and CEO, ERA, to Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department Mohammad Aijaz Asad till further orders.

As per the order issued by General Adminstration Department J&K, “In the interest of administration, Mohd Aijaz, IAS (AGMUT:2012). Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances Department and CEO, ERA, in addition to his own duties, relieving Ms. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, (PB:2013) who shall report to the General Administration Department till further orders.”