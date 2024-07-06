back to top
Search
    IndiaAmit Shah : Every Indian Indebted To Syama Prasad Mookerjee For His...
    IndiaJammu KashmirLead News

    Amit Shah : Every Indian Indebted To Syama Prasad Mookerjee For His Effort On National Integrity

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary on Saturday. The minister said every Indian is indebted to Mookerjee for “his unique efforts for the integrity of the country.”

    “I remember and pay my tribute to the eminent nationalist thinker Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Whenever there is talk of fighting for the unity and integrity of the country, Dr. Mukherjee will definitely be remembered,” Shah said in a post on X.
    “Whether it is his struggle to keep Bengal a part of the country or making the supreme sacrifice to keep and an integral part of with the resolution of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan', every Indian is indebted to him for his unique efforts for the integrity of the country. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who provided an ideological alternative to the country by establishing the Jan Sangh, will forever be a guide on the path of nation first.”
    Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and other leaders of the party paid floral tribute to the Jana Sangh founder and planted a sapling at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Statue Park in New Delhi on Saturday.
    Sachdeva told news agency, “Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee is an idea. The message he gave to the country was that one nation cannot have ‘do nishaan', ‘do vidhaan', and ‘do pradhan'. His resolution was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019.”
    BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that Mookerjee was a leader who sacrificed his life for the integration of India.
    “Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee is a leader who sacrificed his life for the integration of our country. He dreamt of a unified India… It is our fortune that the BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has been able to fulfil his dream.”
    Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.
    According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Liaquat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.
    Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953.

    Previous article
    Amarnath Yatra | J&K Police Issue Special Traffic Advisory For Yatra Convoy, Non-Convoy Movement
    Next article
    J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officer Aijaz Asad
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NEET UG Counselling Deferred Until Further Notice

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 6: The National Eligibility cum Entrance...

    Pezeshkian’s Election Victory in Iran Signals Prospects for Deeper India Ties

    Northlines Northlines -
    Masoud Pezeshkian, a noted cardiologist and moderate politician, has...

    J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officer Aijaz Asad

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 6: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday assigned...

    Amarnath Yatra | J&K Police Issue Special Traffic Advisory For Yatra Convoy, Non-Convoy Movement

    Northlines Northlines -
    RAMBAN, July 6: To ensure safe and efficient movement...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Record Number of MPs with Punjab Roots Elected to UK Parliament

    AAP MP Criticizes Method of Celebrating Operation Bluestar Anniversary

    Chunni Lal Bhagat backs son Mohinder Bhagat in Jalandhar West by-election