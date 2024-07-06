back to top
    Amarnath Yatra | J&K Police Issue Special Traffic Advisory For Yatra Convoy, Non-Convoy Movement

    RAMBAN, July 6: To ensure safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and other commuters during the holy , the and Traffic Police have issued an advisory on National Highway-44 with cut-off timings and instructions for various convoy and non-convoy movements.

    Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (NH-44) Rohit Baskotra, outlined specific cut-off times and guidelines for managing the traffic during the Amarnath Yatra.
    “After the Amarnath Yatra convoy sets off in the morning, the non-convoy vehicles plying on the NH-44 can cross Nagrota around noon, Jikhaini Udhampur around 1 pm, Chandrakot Ramban around 2 pm, and Banihal around 3 pm, after which they will not be allowed,” he said.
    “If, for any reason, there is a delay in crossing, the vehicles will be placed in the above locations and released only the next day. I urge people to follow the cut-off hours. The main purpose of designing cutoff timings is to ensure the safety and security of yatris,” he further added.
    Meanwhile, a traffic police checkpoint is in operation on NH 44 to ensure the safety of Amarnath Yatris and regulate traffic flow.
    Earlier this morning, another batch of Amarnath pilgrims left from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp for the holy yatra.
    A devotee of Baba Amarnath expressed enthusiasm before the pilgrimage and said, “We will complete this Amarnath Yatra through Pahalgam. We are so happy that we can't express it. The facilities are good, and since the time we came here, it feels like we are in a very secure and safe environment. We haven't faced any difficulty, be it food or stay, everything is so well arranged.”
    In view of the yatra, the Udhampur Department in Jammu and Kashmir has deployed five mobile medical teams (ambulances) along the route from Tikri to Chenani Nashri Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Udhampur.
    “This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims in case of emergencies during their journey. These ambulances will be stationed at strategic points and equipped with medical staff and supplies to handle a range of medical situations,” said Dr Anil Manhas, Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, on Saturday.
    In the event of a serious medical condition, the ambulances will transport patients to designated referral centres. These include the Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur, the Primary Health Centre Tikri, the Community Health Centre Chenani, and the Primary Health Centre Majalta.
    Additionally, Dr Manhas informed that 20 beds have been reserved at the Associated Hospital Medical College Udhampur, while 10 beds each have been allocated at the Primary Health Centre Tikri, Community Health Centre Chenani, and Primary Health Centre Majalta to accommodate pilgrims requiring hospitalisation.
    This timely deployment by the Udhampur Health Department underscores their commitment to the safety and well-being of all pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.
    Earlier on Friday, the Baltal in Ganderbal district, which falls on the route of the Amarnath Yatra, witnessed rains on the seventh day of the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine cave located in the Kashmir Himalayas.
    Conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Amarnath Yatra has two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other via Baltal.
    Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
    As per the Srinagar Meteorological Department, Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius on July 5.
    This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days.
    The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in the Kashmir Himalayas in July-August.

