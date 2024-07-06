Liquor consumption was prominent among the Mughal rulers

Emperors of the mighty Mughal Empire were quite fond of various intoxicants, with liquor being one of their favorite indulgences. Historical accounts suggest that right from Babur to Shah Jahan, regular consumption of alcohol, opium and tobacco was quite common among the Mughal rulers. Let us explore some interesting facts around their drinking habits and the sources of liquor.

Jahangir had a notable penchant for liquor – Among all the Mughal kings, Jahangir was perhaps the biggest drinker. He was known to polish off 20 glasses of wine in one sitting on several occasions. Drinking alcohol was quite normal in Mughal royal courts and was seen more as a leisure activity. Important political and social gatherings would often involve liquor too.

Iran was a major source of wine – Most of the liquor consumed by Mughals was imported from Iran, which was renowned for its premium wines. A special grape variety indigenous to the region would be fermented to produce the alcoholic beverages. Central Asian countries like Persia were also prominent trading partners for procuring intoxicating drinks. For foreign dignitaries, liquors would sometimes be brought in from Europe via Portuguese and Dutch traders as well. Sherry from Persia was particularly prized as a fine variety worldwide.

Indigenous production involved grape fermentation – Back home, liquors were locally made by fermenting grapes, primarily cultivated in the northern regions given their climate suitability. Advanced distillation techniques were yet to arrive, so basic methods sufficed the demanding Mughal palate for alcoholic indulgence.

So in summary, life for the Mughals seemed almost unimaginable without liberal access to quality liquor, imported from far and wide via major trade routes. Their indulgence left no doubt about royal affinity for regular intoxication through varied means.