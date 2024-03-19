Kareena Kapoor’s Prediction: Abhishek Bachchan’s Potential to Surpass His Father Amitabh Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000. In an old interview, Kareena called Abhishek one of her ‘closest friends'.

Unarguably one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, entered the film industry alongside Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee (2000). The film not only got critical acclaim but also won her a Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut. In an interview with Rediff in May 2000, a month before she made her acting debut, Kareena had opened up about her relationship with Abhishek and her take on his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Kareena called Abhishek ‘one of my closest friends'

When asked how she would ‘rate Abhishek Bachchan in the film (Refugee)', Kareena had said, “As an actor, he is better, at least I find him a thousandfold better… His father (Amitabh Bachchan) was the best, but he is going to be better than the best. I am sure about it. As a person, he is wonderful, he is one of my closest friends.”

Kareena on her chemistry with Abhishek

Kareena also recalled her first-ever scene in Refugee. She said, “It was a romantic scene between Abhishek and me. We were very comfortable from day one because he is part of my family and a close friend of mine. The chemistry was there right from the word go.”

Karisma Kapoor was about to marry Abhishek

In the early 2000s, there was a brief period when Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, were reportedly all set to marry. Karisma was seen with the Bachchan family at events.

Eventually, Karisma and Abhishek parted ways and married other people – he married actor Aishwarya Rai in 2007, while Karisma tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. They have a daughter, Samaira (born in 2005), and a son, Kiaan (born in 2010). Karisma and Sunjay divorced in 2016.