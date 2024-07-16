back to top
Search
    IndiaKanchanjunga Express accident: Probe finds lapses at multiple levels, says incident was...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Probe finds lapses at multiple levels, says incident was waiting to happen

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 16: The Commissioner of Railway safety has said the Kanchanjunga express accident involving a goods train was “waiting to happen” due to lapses at multiple levels in managing train operations in automatic signal zones, and “inadequate counselling” of loco pilots and station masters.

    In its probe report into the June 17 accident that left 10 persons dead, including the loco pilot of the goods train, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) also recommended implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system (KAVACH) on top priority.

    The CRS said wrong paper authority or T/A 912 to cross defective signals was issued to the loco pilot of the goods train involved by authorities concerned. Further, the paper authority didn't mention the speed that the goods train driver was supposed to follow while crossing the defective signal.

    Considering various lapses on part of the rail administration, the CRS said, “Due to improper authority and that too without adequate information, such an incident was an “accident-in-waiting”.

    The CRS, in its probe, found that besides the Kanchanjunga Express and the goods train, five other trains entered the section from when the signals turned defective until the accident happened on that day.

    “In spite of issuing the same authority, different speed pattern was followed by loco pilots,” it said.

    The CRS noted that only the Kanchanjunga Express followed the norm of moving at a maximum speed of 15 kmph and stopping for one minute at each defective signal while the rest of the six trains, including the goods train involved in the accident, didn't follow this norm.

    This shows that “action to be taken when T/A 912 is issued to them is not clear. Some of the loco pilots have followed the 15 kmph rule while most of the loco pilots did not follow this rule. The absence of proper authority and that too without adequate information created misinterpretation and misunderstanding about the speed to be followed.”

    PTI had first reported that the T/A 912 didn't mention speed restriction which the CRS has also flagged in its report as a major reason for the accident.

    Classifying the accident under the “Error in Train Working” category, the CRS said there was “inadequate counselling of loco pilots and station masters about train operation in automatic signalling territory creating misinterpretation and misunderstanding of rules.”

    It said the large number of signalling failures in automatic signalling territory is a cause of concern and should be taken up with those concerned to improve the reliability of the system.

    “The occurrence of as many as 208 cases of Signal Passing at Danger (red signal overshooting) from 1.4.2019 to 31.03.2024, out of which 12 cases resulted in collision, highlights the limitations of preventive measures taken by zonal railways (counselling of loco pilot/assistant loco pilot, safety drives, etc.),” the CRS said.

    “This underscores the need for implementation of the Automatic Train-protection system (KAVACH) on top priority. Use of non-signalling-based systems such as Artificial intelligence-based detection of the RED aspect of the signal and providing an early warning to the loco pilot/GPS-based anti-collision systems shall be explored for provision in locomotive cabs across Indian Railways in non-ATP (automatic train protection) territory,” it said.

    The CRS said in case of multiple signal failures, there were three options left with the rail administration but they followed none of them in total.

    The first option was to let the drivers follow the general rule under which the loco pilot has been instructed to stop the train for one minute at the defective signal and then proceed with great caution till the next stop signal.

    The second option was that the drivers should have been issued a T/A 912 form with a caution order (mentioning the speed that the driver should have maintained). In the Kanchanjuga tragedy, the T/A 912 issued to the goods train crew didn't mention the speed aspect.

    The third option was that authorities should have treated that as a “major signal failure” and followed Automatic Block System. Under the provision, only one train is allowed to enter between two stations and till the time the proceeding train crosses the next station, no train is permitted to enter from the first station.

    According to the CRS, as per the Railway Board's norm, the control office at the divisional level shall be manned by one Senior Section Engineer, one Junior Engineer and one helper round-the-clock in an 8-hour shift.

    However, on the night of June 16 and June 17, “signalling control office was manned by a technician. It is not possible to manage such a major signalling failure by a staff of technician level. The response of higher officials of the signalling department at the divisional level posted at Katihar has been found lacklustre as despite being informed about this serious failure, none of them went to the control office to manage and coordinate with other departments for timely attention of signalling failures.”

    There was also a shortage of walkie-talkies in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Zone under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, it said.

    Since the automatic signalling was introduced in January 2023, it was necessary to ensure that all rules applicable to the automatic signalling are implemented properly at the field level. The widespread misinterpretation of rules indicates there was no system of checks and balances at the headquarter level, it added.

    Previous article
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius

    Northlines Northlines -
    Port Louis (Mauritius), Jul 16: External Affairs Minister (EAM)...

    Akali Dal Members Launch Internal Reform Movement, Special Events Planned

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a prominent Punjab-based political...

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from hearing businessman’s plea

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 16: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar...

    Excise policy case: SC agrees to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas; seeks replies from CBI, ED

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius

    Akali Dal Members Launch Internal Reform Movement, Special Events Planned

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from...