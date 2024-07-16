External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius

Port Louis (Mauritius), Jul 16: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day trip for ‘productive engagements' to take forward special relationship between India and Mauritius.



The visit to the Indian Ocean island nation marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Jaishankar following his re-appointment in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship, and is a reflection of India's ‘Neighbourhood First Policy', Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South.

He was received at the airport by Maneesh Gobin, Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade.

‘Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome,' Jaishankar posted on X along with the photographs.



‘Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship,' he added.

During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius.



“In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement in New Delhi ahead of the minister's visit.



The visit also reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen further the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepen close people-to-people ties, it added.



Jaishankar's visit follows the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and Council of Ministers, the statement said.



The EAM had previously visited Mauritius in February 2021.