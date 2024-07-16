Akali Dal Members Launch Internal Reform Movement, Special Events Planned

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a prominent Punjab-based political party, is seeing internal divisions emerge as dissident members have announced the launch of a reform movement. The move comes days after rebel leaders leveled allegations of shortcomings against the party president.

Nakodar ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala will serve as the convener of the newly formed “SAD Sudhar Lehar” or Reform Wave. The objective is stated as cleansing the party and addressing existing issues. Senior leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will guide the movement as its patron.

Special commemorative programs are scheduled to honor past SAD leaders who played pivotal roles in the party's growth but have been seemingly forgotten in recent times. Prominent among them is Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who served an unmatched 27 terms as SGPC president. His 100th birth anniversary in September will be commemorated.

The rebels have welcomed the summoning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal by the Akal Takht over pending charges. Meanwhile, Sukhbir loyalists held meetings at the party headquarters, maintaining that rebels will not be tolerated. Rebels argue that the party has strayed from its founding principles and come under the control of a single family.

While divisions have surfaced publicly, the fate of the century-old party remains uncertain as both factions engage in a battle of influence. Only time will tell if tangible reforms can address dissent from within and unite the Akali Dal once more.