back to top
Search
    Latest NewsAkali Dal Members Launch Internal Reform Movement, Special Events Planned
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Akali Dal Members Launch Internal Reform Movement, Special Events Planned

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a prominent -based political party, is seeing internal divisions emerge as dissident members have announced the launch of a reform movement. The move comes days after rebel leaders leveled allegations of shortcomings against the party president.

    Nakodar ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala will serve as the convener of the newly formed “SAD Sudhar Lehar” or Reform Wave. The objective is stated as cleansing the party and addressing existing issues. Senior leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will guide the movement as its patron.

    Special commemorative programs are scheduled to honor past SAD leaders who played pivotal roles in the party's growth but have been seemingly forgotten in recent times. Prominent among them is Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who served an unmatched 27 terms as SGPC president. His 100th birth anniversary in September will be commemorated.

    The rebels have welcomed the summoning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal by the Akal Takht over pending charges. Meanwhile, Sukhbir loyalists held meetings at the party headquarters, maintaining that rebels will not be tolerated. Rebels argue that the party has strayed from its founding principles and come under the control of a single family.

    While divisions have surfaced publicly, the fate of the century-old party remains uncertain as both factions engage in a battle of influence. Only time will tell if tangible reforms can address dissent from within and unite the Akali Dal once more.

    Previous article
    Excise policy case: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from hearing businessman’s plea
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from hearing businessman’s plea

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 16: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar...

    Excise policy case: SC agrees to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas; seeks replies from CBI, ED

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

    What happened to ‘grand claims’ made by PM Modi: Congress slams government over Jammu and Kashmir attacks

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 16: The Congress on Tuesday hit...

    Vicky Kaushal puts rumors about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy to rest

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from...

    Excise policy case: SC agrees to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas; seeks...

    What happened to ‘grand claims’ made by PM Modi: Congress slams...