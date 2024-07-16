back to top
    128 surveillance teams formed to check pest attack on cotton crop

    As the cotton growing season is underway in , farmers will welcome the added protection from 128 new pest surveillance teams formed by the state Department. With concerns rising over infestations affecting yields, timely intervention will be critical.

    The teams have been deployed across eight major cotton growing districts – Muktsar, Fazilka, Faridkot, Moga, Bathinda, Mansa, Barnala and Sangrur. Working under two senior Joint Directors, their focus will be closely inspecting fields and advising farmers on control methods if pests are found above economic thresholds.

    Whiteflies are already posing issues in some Muktsar villages according to experts who inspected areas last week. Meanwhile, pink bollworm spots were located in three locations of Fazilka by teams conducting initial rounds. Constant scouting will help pinpoint developing problems before they can spread.

    Awareness sessions have also reached almost 1,000 communities to share recommended practices. With cotton an important rabi crop, protecting it from pests that can stunt bolls or damage fiber quality holds significance for incomes. The teams' guidance and recommendations backed by agricultural aim to assist growers in safeguarding their harvests.

    Through dedicated surveillance and farmer-oriented efforts, the Agriculture Department hopes to sustain cotton production by enabling timely responses where threats emerge. Their work in the fields will be important for the sectors' success this season and beyond.

