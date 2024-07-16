back to top
    Haryana ex-CM Hooda meets Sonia on assembly poll strategies, pledges party unity
    Haryana

    Haryana ex-CM Hooda meets Sonia on assembly poll strategies, pledges party unity

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emerged optimistic about his party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections after holding important discussions with party president Sonia Gandhi. The veteran leader met Gandhi in Delhi to brief her about the political situation in the state and strategize for the polls scheduled later this year.

    Hooda, the tallest leader of Congress in Haryana, said they have united all communities across the state and believe the party has widespread public support. He pointed out that Congress had succeeded in winning five of ten seats in Haryana in 2019, which he said demonstrated the changing political tides in their favor.

    The former chief minister rubbished any notions of factionalism among state Congress leaders. According to him, the entire party is united under one banner and will contest the elections as a cohesive unit. While Hooda is seen as the face of Congress campaign, other prominent state leaders like Kumari Selja have also grown in stature recently with electoral victories.

    Sonia Gandhi received Hooda's inputs on candidate selection and poll strategy. The party has sought applications from aspirants by the end of this month to begin shortlisting candidates. Hooda exuded confidence that if they fight as a united team, Congress will achieve an emphatic win over the ruling BJP which is seeking a third term in Haryana. Preparations are in full swing under his leadership to dethrone the incumbent government.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

