back to top
Search
    HaryanaChief Justice Sheel Nagu kicks off massive tree plantation initiative at Punjab...
    HaryanaLatest NewsPunjab

    Chief Justice Sheel Nagu kicks off massive tree plantation initiative at Punjab and Haryana High Court

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chandigarh, July 16

    Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Tuesday launched a massive tree plantation drive at the and High Court.

    The drive, initiated by the high court's building committee led by Justice Deepak Sibal, commenced with the ceremonial planting of the first tree by Chief Justice Nagu.

    Chief Justice Nagu other Judges planted over 600 saplings, 80 flowering and medicinal plants, along with fruit-bearing trees.

    Chief Justice Nagu underscored the importance of environmental conservation and the court's dedication to nurturing a greener and healthier .

    The drive is part of a broader initiative, following the commendable effort by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association, which organised a fruit-bearing tree plantation drive on April 30 within the court premises.

    Registrar Vigilance-cum-PRO Kamaljit Lamba said the initiative was in alignment with the principles of sustainable development and the public trust doctrine, showcasing the court's proactive stance in environmental jurisprudence.

    A senior advocate said the high court's commitment to incorporating additional greenery within its infrastructure sets a precedent in environmental jurisprudence.

    By undertaking regular follow-ups to ensure the healthy growth of the planted trees, the court not only safeguards the principles of intergenerational equity but also inspires the broader community to participate in environmental conservation efforts.

    Previous article
    Haryana ex-CM Hooda meets Sonia on assembly poll strategies, pledges party unity
    Next article
    Central Government Moves to Empower States on Defense Land Management
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Doda Encounter: Accountability Should Be Fixed, Says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 16: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday...

    Over 4,100 pilgrim leave Jammu base camp to join Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 16: Amid heightened security, over 4,100 pilgrims...

    BJP’s Reliance on Defected Congress Members Backfires in Himachal Bypolls

    Northlines Northlines -
    The results of the recent by-elections in Himachal Pradesh...

    Central Government Moves to Empower States on Defense Land Management

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a move that could pave the way for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doda Encounter: Accountability Should Be Fixed, Says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

    Over 4,100 pilgrim leave Jammu base camp to join Amarnath Yatra

    BJP’s Reliance on Defected Congress Members Backfires in Himachal Bypolls