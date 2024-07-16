Chief Justice Sheel Nagu kicks off massive tree plantation initiative at Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, July 16

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Tuesday launched a massive tree plantation drive at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The drive, initiated by the high court's building committee led by Justice Deepak Sibal, commenced with the ceremonial planting of the first tree by Chief Justice Nagu.

Chief Justice Nagu other Judges planted over 600 saplings, 80 flowering and medicinal plants, along with fruit-bearing trees.

Chief Justice Nagu underscored the importance of environmental conservation and the court's dedication to nurturing a greener and healthier environment.

The drive is part of a broader initiative, following the commendable effort by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association, which organised a fruit-bearing tree plantation drive on April 30 within the court premises.

Registrar Vigilance-cum-PRO Kamaljit Lamba said the initiative was in alignment with the principles of sustainable development and the public trust doctrine, showcasing the court's proactive stance in environmental jurisprudence.

A senior advocate said the high court's commitment to incorporating additional greenery within its infrastructure sets a precedent in environmental jurisprudence.

By undertaking regular follow-ups to ensure the healthy growth of the planted trees, the court not only safeguards the principles of intergenerational equity but also inspires the broader community to participate in environmental conservation efforts.