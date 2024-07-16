Central Government Moves to Empower States on Defense Land Management

back to top
    In a move that could pave the way for better upkeep and utilization of cantonment lands across the country, the central government is planning to transfer ownership and development control of certain pockets in selected cantonment areas to state governments. As per sources privy to the development, the first set of such transfers is likely to take place in Pradesh where around 600 acres of land spread across different cantonments will be handed over to the state administration.

    lands called cantonments are currently governed by the Cantonments Act 2006 which places them under the jurisdiction of respective cantonment boards headed by senior officers of the armed forces. However, over the years there have been concerns about suboptimal usage of some parts of cantonment territories due to rigid norms and bureaucracy. By decentralizing the control to local elected bodies, the government expects better town planning and civic facilities for residents according to their needs. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also welcomed the move saying it would facilitate regulated development and boost livelihood opportunities.

    The tentative locations being considered include certain outlying areas in cantonments of Sabathu, Pallanwala and Kasauli. Final contours of the transfer are still being worked out considering security and operational aspects of nearby military stations. But the overall plan is seen as a significant step towards further empowering states and local communities on management of defence land wherever possible without compromising operational preparedness. Other states may also be covered under a similar policy in future for greater synergy between armed forces and civilian administrations.

