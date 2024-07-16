back to top
    BJP’s Reliance on Defected Congress Members Backfires in Himachal Bypolls

    The results of the recent by-elections in Pradesh saw the BJP's plans to capture power through defected Congress leaders fail to yield desired results. Voters showed their disapproval of defections as a means to form a new government.

    Of the six former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP after leaving their original party, four were defeated in the June 1 bypolls. Additionally, two independent candidates who joined the BJP ahead of the bypolls also lost their seats in the July 10 elections. This meant the saffron party endured a setback, with its aim to gain a majority in the state assembly now appearing challenging.

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focused his campaign on accusations that the BJP utilized monetary power inappropriately. The opposition party countered by arguing Sukhu had alienated his own legislators, leading them to defect. However, observers note BJP cadres did not fully embrace the new turncoat members. As a result, support was not completely transferred, contributing to losses for four out of six ex-Congressmen.

    Notably, former Congress MLA Hoshiyar Singh saw his vote share decline dramatically, losing to the CM's wife by a huge margin after winning in 2022. Similarly, another defected legislator KL Thakur lost after previously defeating his Congress rival comfortably. It seems voters disapproved of politicians changing allegiances solely for power.

    The bypoll outcome serves as a lesson for other states that importing leaders from other parties does not always yield the intended benefits. For now, the BJP's ‘Operation Lotus 2' plan to topple Sukhu's government appears stalled. While unpredictability remains in , such unconstitutional means may face strong opposition if attempted again in Himachal Pradesh.

