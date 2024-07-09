back to top
    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court
    India

    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CHANDIGARH: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the and High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

    Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

    The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

    A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023.

    His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

     

    Have Ordered Listing Of PIL Seeking Probe Into Hathras Stampede, Says CJI Chandrachud
    Rein in Trouble Makers!
