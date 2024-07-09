Rein in Trouble Makers!

Going by the frequent incidents of sacrilegious acts and vandalizing of religious places in Jammu province, it has become necessary for the law implementing agencies to take appropriate steps to deter the trouble mongers from doing such things having the potential to disrupt social fabric in the region.

There is no doubt in the fact that there are several dangerous entities present in the society masquerading as common citizens but leaving no chance to dent rich pluralistic ethos for which J&K is famous for across the world. Although it is also a reality that the people of the UT will not allow these machinations to get succeeded as they are the inheritors of glorious legacy of harmony, amity and tolerance, but there is dire need to take steps to stop all such attempts to vitiate peace and bonhomie by the communal forces and help people to lead a dignified life, based on love, amity and brotherhood, which is the true spirit of Jammu and Kashmir's rich culture and heritage.

It is therefore right time for the administration to deter the trouble mongers from doing wrong actions and also caution the people about the forces inimical to peace which in order to satiate their vested interests are hell bent to disrupt the harmony and accord between different communities dwelling in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that in the last over one week three cases of sacrilegious acts and vandalization of temples have been reported from different parts of Jammu Province which is a serious matter hinting at disruptive forces' nefarious designs. In this context, four people have been arrested for sacrilegious act in Lower Poochal area in the outskirts of Kishtwar Town. Similarly, an ancient temple in Narain Khoo area of Nagrota was desecrated by one individual, who has been arrested by the police while scores of people have been detained in Reasi in connection with probe into the case of vandalism at Shiv Temple in Dharmari area of the district.

Albeit the administration has been handling the aforesaid cases with professional approach but the need of the time is to stop the people with wrong intentions from executing such dangerous ploys by taking all precautions and using modern technology available for curbing such crimes.