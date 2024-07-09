back to top
Search
    EditorialRein in Trouble Makers!
    Editorial

    Rein in Trouble Makers!

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Going by the frequent incidents of sacrilegious acts and vandalizing of religious places in province, it has become necessary for the law implementing agencies to take appropriate steps to deter the trouble mongers from doing such things having the potential to disrupt social fabric in the region.

    There is no doubt in the fact that there are several dangerous entities present in the society masquerading as common citizens but leaving no chance to dent rich pluralistic ethos for which J&K is famous for across the . Although it is also a reality that the people of the UT will not allow these machinations to get succeeded as they are the inheritors of glorious legacy of harmony, amity and tolerance, but there is dire need to take steps to stop all such attempts to vitiate peace and bonhomie by the communal forces and help people to lead a dignified life, based on love, amity and brotherhood, which is the true spirit of Jammu and Kashmir's rich and heritage.

    It is therefore right time for the administration to deter the trouble mongers from doing wrong actions and also caution the people about the forces inimical to peace which in order to satiate their vested interests are hell bent to disrupt the harmony and accord between different communities dwelling in the region.

    It is pertinent to mention that in the last over one week three cases of sacrilegious acts and vandalization of temples have been reported from different parts of Jammu Province which is a serious matter hinting at disruptive forces' nefarious designs. In this context, four people have been arrested for sacrilegious act in Lower Poochal area in the outskirts of Kishtwar Town. Similarly, an ancient temple in Narain Khoo area of Nagrota was desecrated by one individual, who has been arrested by the police while scores of people have been detained in Reasi in connection with probe into the case of vandalism at Shiv Temple in Dharmari area of the district.

    Albeit the administration has been handling the aforesaid cases with professional approach but the need of the time is to stop the people with wrong intentions from executing such dangerous ploys by taking all precautions and using modern available for curbing such crimes.

     

    Previous article
    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court
    Next article
    Does Rahul Gandhi know the responsibilities of Leader of Opposition?
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Stop Infiltration!

    Northlines Northlines -
    The DGP of J&K, R R Swain’s statement that...

    Menace of Assault-After-Accident

    Northlines Northlines -
    It is a common sight in J&K and for...

    Stop Bovine smuggling at all costs!

    Northlines Northlines -
    There is no problem in the society which could...

    Infrastructure challenges

    Northlines Northlines -
    The roof collapse at Delhi’s busy airport during record...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian may bring slow changes favouring reforms

    For Democratic Party, It is too late to replace Joe Biden...

    Betting Platform Poly-market has become popular on eve of U.S. Elections