back to top
Search
    IndiaHave Ordered Listing Of PIL Seeking Probe Into Hathras Stampede, Says CJI...
    India

    Have Ordered Listing Of PIL Seeking Probe Into Hathras Stampede, Says CJI Chandrachud

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a date of hearing has been accorded to a PIL seeking probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead.

    “I have ordered listing of the plea yesterday itself,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said when PIL petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned his petition for urgent hearing.

    The PIL sought appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the stampede.

    It also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the July 2 incident and to initiate legal action against the authorities, officials and others for their negligent conduct.

    The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on Tuesday last left 121 people dead. Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district’s Phulrai village for the ‘satsang’ conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba.

    Previous article
    Amid Rains, Water Level In India’s Main Reservoirs Rise For First Time Since Sep 2023
    Next article
    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Justice Nagu Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHANDIGARH: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the...

    Amid Rains, Water Level In India’s Main Reservoirs Rise For First Time Since Sep 2023

    Northlines Northlines -
      Agencies NEW DELHI: Amid heavy rains across India, the water...

    Criminal law in concurrent list, state legislature competent to make amendments: Chidambaram

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday welcomed...

    Modi Govt’s Only Mission Is To ‘Keep Youth Jobless’, Says Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies   New Delhi, July 9: The Modi Government has only...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s President-elect Pezeshkian may bring slow changes favouring reforms

    For Democratic Party, It is too late to replace Joe Biden...

    Betting Platform Poly-market has become popular on eve of U.S. Elections