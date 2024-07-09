Have Ordered Listing Of PIL Seeking Probe Into Hathras Stampede, Says CJI Chandrachud

Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a date of hearing has been accorded to a PIL seeking probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead.

“I have ordered listing of the plea yesterday itself,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said when PIL petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned his petition for urgent hearing.

The PIL sought appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the stampede.

It also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the July 2 incident and to initiate legal action against the authorities, officials and others for their negligent conduct.

The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on Tuesday last left 121 people dead. Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district’s Phulrai village for the ‘satsang’ conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba.