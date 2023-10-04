Jump start the spooky season with these horror-themed slots

As Halloween approaches, online casinos are prepared to join in the spooky celebration with their slot games aligned with the scariest time of the year. If you’re looking to embrace the season and have a chance at winning big, here are some of the best horror-themed slot games you can explore.

Horror Hotel by Relax Gaming

You are in for a creepy graveyard under the full moon, where the cold breeze beckons you toward a distant lodge called the Horror Hotel. As you enter, you will be greeted by an eerie feeling. The game also features terrifying symbols on the reels, including different coloured potions, Frankenstein, a werewolf, a vampire, and a mummy.

Horror Hotel is one of Relax Gaming’s exciting bitcoin live casino games played on a 6×6 grid, featuring cluster paylines that offer the chance to win up to a staggering 20,000x your initial bet. With a Return to Player (RTP) percentage of 96.5% and high volatility, this game promises thrilling gameplay and the potential for big wins.

Haunted Hospital by Wazdan

Picture a stormy night, with lightning flashing and thunder roaring. You find yourself outside a creepy hospital, with no other shelter in sight. Will you be brave enough to stay for the night? Experience the Haunted Hospital slot game, created by Wazdan, where your courage could lead you to win huge prizes.

The game’s reels are situated within the eerie confines of a hospital, where lights flicker, creating an unsettling atmosphere. The broken windows bear the marks of violence, and blood stains are scattered throughout the surroundings. On the reels, you will see symbols such as a preserved human brain and other body parts suspended in jars, a knife dripping with blood, and a syringe filled with crimson liquid.

However, the scariest part is the spooky characters that can give you big wins. There’s a blue girl with haunting eyes who howls at you, and there are also staff members who appear dead and chase you relentlessly. This 3×3 grid slot offers you 27 paylines with a generous 96.49% RTP, allowing you to win up to 820x your bet.

Circus of Horror by GameArt

Step right into the spine-tingling world of Circus of Horror, a GameArt creation that transports you to a circus that is anything but fun and lively. Brace yourself for a hair-raising experience as the horror unfolds within this eerie circus.

The horror centres around scary clowns and other circus performers. As you spin the reels, be prepared to encounter an array of spooky characters, including vampires, mummies, nurses of the dead, chainsaw-wielding thrill-seekers, and horned beasts.

The slot game features a 5×3 grid, offering you 243 ways to win. If you’re lucky enough to hit the jackpot, you can win up to an impressive 4,368 times your initial bet. With a 96.2% RTP rate and high volatility, the game provides both chilling excitement and thrilling gameplay.

Get ready to join the Halloween party with these terrifying games that will give you a spooky atmosphere. Not only will you enjoy the thrilling horror adventures, but you will also have the chance to win big prizes! So, what are you waiting for? Embrace the spookiness and dive into these bitcoin live casino for a truly chilling experience.